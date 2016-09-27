Riverview Elementary 3rd Graders deliver letters to Wautoma Fire Department

On Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 Erin Walbrun and Janelle Gulczynski’s 3rd Grade classes completed their community walk to thank local heroes. In connection to their current unit of study, communities, as well as honoring heroes in remembrance of Sept. 11, the 3rd grade students walked from Riverview Elementary to the Wautoma Fire Station with letters in hand. They had the opportunity to personally thank the firemen Paul and Rick. The students enjoyed learning about each truck and piece of equipment. “We know, as members of the community, that the fire station and the people who volunteer their time for us are always working hard, and we just wanted to show our appreciation,” said Gulczynski. Pictured are (back row): Erin Walbrun, Daeton Buchkowski, Cole Severson, Harmony Kannenberg, Gideon Davis, Cameron McElroy, Dexter Schumacher, Autumn Stern, Piper Olson, Annie Lehman, Eli Gaser and Janelle Gulczynski; (middle row): Ernie Tovar, Michael Walsh, Issaac Borud, Emily Pena, Ella Bleier, Valeria Barcenas, Giselle Gomez, Jamielynn Knaup, Jasper Seibel, Trevor Dudek and Jonathan Wycoff; (front row): Ethan Trinrud, Lily Lopez, Austin Edge, Angel Salinas, Jake Longsine, Courtney Maciaga, Drew Schumacher, Collin Marinelle and Summer Boyce.