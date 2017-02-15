Parkside Book Donation to be held Feb. 20-March 3

The 7th annual Parkside Middle School Book Donation kicks off Feb. 20 and will be held through March 3. The books donated will be given to the students most in need of books at their reading level during the Book Celebration on March 10.

Parkside Special Education teacher Rebecca Umbreit along with Library Media Specialist Brionne Roberts-Bray and Aleesha Whalen, 5th grade special education teacher and 4th grade language arts teacher, are coordinating this year’s donation. The goal for the celebration is provide students with books for the summer they are interested in reading.

Umbreit, Roberts-Bray and Whalen plan to work with the teaching teams to select the students most in need of books at their reading level. During the book celebration, students will have the opportunity to choose from 10 to 20 gently used books as well as have $5 to spend toward the Buy One, Get One Book Fair to be held at the school this spring.

On average, 100 Parkside students are selected each year to participate in the Book Celebration and hundreds of additional books geared toward younger reading levels are shared with Riverview and Redgranite Elementary Schools.

Those interested in donating can drop off books at Parkside Middle School, 300 South 16th Avenue, Wautoma, or the Waushara Argus, W7781 State Road 21 &73, Wautoma. Books for this year’s Book Celebration will be accepted until Monday, March 6.