New teachers introduced in Wild Rose

The 2016-2017 school year at Wild Rose began with four new faces on the teaching staff at the middle and high school level.

Most recently from the Green Bay area and UW-Green Bay, is Ryan Dummer. He’ll be teaching middle and high school choir, as well as general music. Ryan has a love for, and a gift of music, is a natural leader, and communicates well with others.

He wants to have a positive influence on the lives of young people. He’s excited about being in a small district atmosphere, appreciates the Wild Rose area, and looks forward to experiencing as much of it as he can.

When asked what famous person he’d like to meet, Ryan replied Brett Favre, his favorite athlete. Besides being a fun conversationalist, Ryan would like to try catching Brett’s passes.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.