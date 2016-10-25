Kristi Timmerman named Outstanding Volunteer

Recently Kristi C. Timmerman was presented the Waushara Retired Teachers Association Outstanding Volunteer Award. Timmerman was a teacher for the Wautoma Area School District from 1989-2006 where she taught 4-K, Kindergarten, and reading. She loves knitting and quilting and to date she has made 436 hats and scarves for the Boys and Girls Club and the Berlin Senior Center. She is also part of a team of women at First Lutheran Church, Poy Sippi, who have made 100’s of quilts for Lutheran World Relief. Kristi lives in Poy Sippi with her husband, Tim. They have three daughters and nine grandchildren and in addition to spending time with family, Kristi’s knitting and quilting, they also enjoy road trips up north.