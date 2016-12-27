The Berlin High School Alumni Assoc. plans for 2017 banquet on May 27

The Berlin High School Alumni Association will host its annual banquet on Saturday May 27, 2017 for graduating classes ending in 2 and 7. The banquet will be held at the Berlin High School (BHS) Commons. A catered dinner will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a brief program honoring the 2017 graduating seniors.

As the class of 1992 celebrates its 25th class reunion, a featured speaker will be chosen by that class for the event.

The Berlin High School Alumni Association Board of Directors needs volunteers in planning a successful banquet so all class chairpersons are asked to pick up their banquet information on Monday Jan. 9, 2017 at Berlin High School Commons, between 6-6:30 p.m.. If chairpersons are unable to pick up banquet invitations, please notify someone else from your class to do so to ensure timely mailings. Board of Directors members will be available to answer any questions the chairpersons may have in planning their class reunions.

