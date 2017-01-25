Almond-Bancroft Student Council collects donations for local pantry

Almond-Bancroft Student Council members collected donations for the Joseph’s Hope Community Food Pantry, Plainfield, on Jan. 20 during the high school boys’ basketball game. The student council asked community members to bring donations in exchange for free admission to the game. Pictured are (front row): Annie Weiss, Melissa Perzinski, Makayla Perzinski, Bryn Turzinski, Jacob Wierzba and Emaleah Matke; (back row): Alec Wiczek, Catie Schmidt, Emily Takacs, Dylan Bunders, Megan Manske and Noah Kollock.

