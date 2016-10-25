Almond-Bancroft named ACT leading exemplars

Each year, a committee of education and workforce leaders team up with ACT to honor leading exemplars of college and career readiness. This is part of the fourth annual ACT College and Career Readiness Campaign, the largest yet with more than 40 participating states including Wisconsin. One student, one high school, one community college and one employer were chosen from amongst the state exemplars for national recognition.

Schools are identified based on ACT test data and high school demographics. Each school then submits an application which focuses on how they do more with less by overcoming community obstacles and serving as examples to others working to improve the condition of college and career readiness for all.

Based on test data, school demographics and application responses, Almond-Bancroft High School was the one high school selected as the Wisconsin College and Career Transition Exemplar for its continued commitment to serving the diverse needs of its student population and focusing on the end goal of college and career readiness for all.

According to Almond-Bancroft school counselor Erika Spear, the most successful college and career readiness initiative that the school currently uses is academic and career planning. Students create 4-year high school plans related to the career clusters and pathways that they have identified as areas of interest as well as set annual academic, career and personal/social goals.

