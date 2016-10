Riverview students receive visit from Wautoma Area Fire Department

Riverview Elementary students received a special visit last week from the Wautoma Area Fire Department. Several firefighters volunteered their time to come in and talk to students about fire prevention and safety. K-3 students also left with a few souvenirs from the firefighters. Students from Kaycee Michalski and Jennifer Lehr’s classes posed for a photo with Firefighter Brent Weiland, pictured are: (back row): Carson Rose, Brice Weiland, Firefighter Brent Weiland, Taylor Klieforth, Cheyenna Stalker, Lucian Hottenstine, Faith Keller, Madeline Zimmerman, Korbin Davis, Amara Schumacher, Lesli Flores and Jasmin Martinez; (middle row): Jackelin Torres, Draven Jones, Claire Swen, Karyssa Chinawong-Froehlich, Billy Mager, Morgan Meyer, Maci Smet, Mason Knaup, Starriana Siebel, Visara Raatz, Michael Torres and Jonathan Bloemers; (front row): Felipe Tovar, Anahi Caballero, Carlos Cavasos, Vinciano LaPorte, Alejandra Caballero, Idalid Ambrosia, Olive Kirwan, Acelynn Boyce, Claire Olson, Emmerson Bialek, Mason Odegard and Damian Dominick.