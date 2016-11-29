Wild Rose Penny Harvest raises about $1,200

Wild Rose Active Parents and Pleasant View Kids First sponsored a Penny Harvest among the students and their families at both elementary schools in the Wild Rose Area School District. The students raised about $1,200 to help needy families in the community during the holiday season. Dawn Button, representing the parents groups, is pictured with students Hannah Schmidt, Julia Krueger and Charlie Koeppl. Elementary Principal Matt Wilbert, center, is dressed like Batman as reward for the students.