Tri-County 4th graders attend Westfield Rendezvous

Jessica Rettler and Chris Schmick’s 4th graders from Tri-County Elementary attended the Westfield Rendezvous. On Sept. 23, the students had a great time experiencing what life was like in the Pioneer Era (1700-1865). The demonstrations by traders, craftsmen, and women depicted lifestyles of the time, including blacksmithing, leather working, flint knapping, candle making, spinning, cooking over open fires, and dancing. This field trip allows students to visualize the historical topics and concepts of what life was like in early Wisconsin days throughout their 4th grade year as we study Wisconsin and American history. Pictured are: Dominic Johnson, Addison Peck, Alex Lehouillier, A.J. Perez, Josue Lopez, Ana Paredes, Jazmin Elizondo, Sterlyng Selthofner, Hannah Newell, Andrea Juarez, Desirae Juarez, Dahlia Rodriguez, Maria Lauer, Ali Calderon, Logan Kramer. Trevor Woods, David Herrera-Gonzalez, Spencer Rochon, Chase Schwartzman, Zach Capps, Ayla Miller, Melanie Prince, Valerie Garcia, Alena Kaehn, Adrianna Cleland, Amanda Castillo, Bianca Garcia, Courtney Bauck, Cali Eastling, Tucker Johnston, Geraldine Perez, Gatlin Keenlance. Allayna Perez, Lily Stucker, Corbyn Hamel, Brendan Brewer, Dylan Windsor, Omar Garcia, Lillian Hall, Jaycie Sanchez, Isabella Cummings, Emma Zarate, Tessa Berger, Alexa Raatz, Lawson Jelinski, Allison Leach, Alexis Dugenske and Jerry Disterthaft (Fox of the River Voyaguer LLC). Not pictured are: Jesus Castillo, Makenna Rettler and Natalie Badillo.