Knights of Columbus hosts Christmas Poster Contest

The Knights of Columbus-Wisconsin State Council held their annual Christmas Poster Contest in December. The contest was open to all students in grades 1-5, with students from St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wautoma, participating. The posters were judged on the criteria of originality, expression of Christmas theme and artistic quality. Pictured are: (back row): Father David Greskowiak, Knight Ken Wenninger, Delylah Davis, Jayden King, and Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Don Maes; (front row): Joey Momsen, Piper Olson, Valeria Barcenas, Blaire King and Addison Kirn.