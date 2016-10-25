Tri-County students write letters to local Honor Flight recipient

Tri-County 4th graders from Jessica Rettler’s class wrote letters to Joe Farago, as a part of the Old Glory Honor Flight Mail Call. The students paired their learning of the Honor Flight to their studies of the Northeast region. “They were ecstatic to have a veteran from our community recognized on the Honor Flight,” said Rettler. Farago will be taking part in the Old Glory Honor Flight on Oct. 26. Students pictured with their personal letters include (front row): Lawson Jelinski, Dominic Johnson, Jesus Castillo, A.J. Perez, Chase Schwartzman, Isabella Cummings, Brendan Brewer, Lily Stucker, Amanda Castillo, Logan Kramer, Tessa Berger and Ana Paredes; (back row): Courtney Bauck, Jazmin Elizondo, Gatlin Keenlance, Geraldine Perez, Alexa Raatz, Ayla Miller, Adrianna Cleland, Bianca Garcia, Jaycie Sanchez, Ali Calderon and Desirae Juarez.