Hancock to host Fire Safety Education on Monday Oct. 10

The Hancock Fire De-partment, Hancock Citizens Committee and Thrivent Action Team will host a Fire Safety Education night at the Hancock Fire Station on Monday, Oct. 10 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Parents and children are invited to stop in to learn more about fire safety.

Guest will be able to take part in tours of the department and trucks, meet the fire department personnel and receive hands-on fire extinguisher training. Refreshments, glow in the dark bracelets and Frisbees will be available for those in attendance.