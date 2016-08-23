Genesee Depot to perform at the summer’s last Music in the Park

It’s a family affair this Thursday night with the Genesee Depot siblings performing at the last Music in the Park event of the summer. If you have not yet danced the night away at this rockin’ Waushara Chamber summer event, this is your last chance.

And speaking of rockin’, Genesee Depot is country rock at its finest. You’ll hear songs by Carly Simon, Hank Williams Jr., Taylor Swift and, oh yes, Elvis Presley, will energize those dancing shoes.

Sponsored by Hometown Broadcasting (The BUG) the concert begins at 6 p.m. and wraps up the Music in the Park series for 2016. Don’t miss the opening act this week as Wisconsin Rapids own Galynne Goodwill, an independent artist who writes conscious, acoustic pop songs that along with her soulful acoustic guitar will make you sit up and pay attention.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages are available, thanks to Vicki’s Lunch Wagon. The Waushara Chamber will offer beer and wine. Admission is free. In the event of rain, all concerts will be held at the World War II Building in Wautoma.

The Chamber appreciates this year’s sponsors, the bands, Little Sprouts, Vicki’s Lunch Wagon and the attendees, for an awesome season. See you next year. Visit www.facebook.com/waccmusicinthepark for more information.