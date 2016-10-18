Donations requested for wreaths to be placed on Veterans Memorial Cemetary, King

Donations are being ac-cepted for the wreaths to be placed on the Veterans Memorial Cemetery at King on Dec. 17. The American Letion Riders WI District 8 is conducting a fundraiser in conjunction with the Wreaths Across American. The wreath layng will begin at 10 a.m. and ceremony will be approximately one half hour long and will be held at the pavillion at 11 a.m. and will conclude with firing squad and taps.

The WAA mission, Re-member, Honor, Teach, is carried out in part by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies on a specified Saturday in December at Artlington National Cemetery, as well as veterans’ cemeteries at other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

To donate to the wreath project please send $15 for each wreath to ALRA, 1130 13th St. South, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494.