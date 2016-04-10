Community Christmas Project annual drive underway

It is that time again, when the volunteers for the Waushara County Community Christmas Project begin our annual drive. This project provides food and gifts for “needy” families in Waushara County. Last year we put together 437 holiday food baskets filled with canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, and a turkey or chicken for Christmas Dinner. In addition over 625 gifts were distributed to the needy children.

With tougher times we expect the number to be just as great. Therefore, we need your help. If you can donate a non-perishable food item, a gift or a monetary donation it would be much appreciated. We are also asking clubs, churches, business and civic groups to help us out with this project.

This year if you would like to sign up in person, and bring proof of your residency, such as utility bill, etc.

If you would like further information on how you can be of help call Waushara Industries at 920-787-4696.

Applications for assistance can be picked up at Waushara Industries 210 E. Chicago Road, Wautoma. As in the past years, we are most grateful for your assistance.