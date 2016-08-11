Bancroft to hold annual Chili Dinner on Nov. 19

Join the fun and great food at the Bancroft Community Center, 8412 Division Street, Bancroft, for the annual Chili Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

The menu will include: chili, chicken noodle soup, chicken dumpling soup, bread, dessert and coffee or lemonade. Quarts of chili are also offered for take out.

Bring your hunters to enjoy a great meal and visit with neighbors or take some home to share with them. The dinner is open to the public.