Almond Community hosts bake sale benefit for Vertein family

A free will offering fundraiser is being sponsored by Thrivent Financial and the St. John’s Thrivent Action Team through the St. John’s Lutheran Church, Almond. Funds raised will be donated to Daren and Christine (Clark) Vertein.

Christine is currently on dialysis and is in need of a kidney and pancreas transplant. She is the daughter of Stuart and Cathleen Clark, Almond.

St. John’s Lutheran Church members are currently taking orders for cinnamon rolls (7 to a round), caramel rolls (minimum of a 1/2 dozen) and fresh-baked apple or pumpkin pies. In need of a holiday dessert this year?

To place an order, contact Betty Daberkow at 715-335-4176 or Sandi Poock at 715-366-2542. Orders must be placed by Friday, Nov. 18.