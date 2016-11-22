Santa to stop in Wautoma this Saturday at the WWII Memorial

The Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the 4th annual Breakfast with Santa this Saturday, Nov. 26, at the World War II Memorial Building in Wautoma.

The Moose Inn will cater the breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., and children of all ages will receive a free picture with Santa.

Throughout the morning, the committee will be collecting items for the Community Christmas Project for a $1 off of the meal. Items accepted for donation include canned food items, toys or gently used outerwear.

Following breakfast, the Wautoma Public Library will be hosting children’s activities from 9:30 to 11 a.m., and the Cookie Walk be held at participating businesses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, please contact the Waushara Area Chamber of Commerce at 920-787-3488.