Coloma Christmas parade & tree lighting this Saturday

On Saturday, Nov. 26, Coloma will be ready for lots of fun with lights, music and hot chocolate. The Coloma Christmas parade takes place at 5 p.m. and Santa lights the Christmas tree right after the parade, just after the crowd sings two Christmas songs.

The 4-H club will provide hotdogs and chips and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures in the community center after the parade. There will also be free hot chocolate at a few of the local businesses and crafts for the children at the community center. The Coloma Hotel offers hot chocolate “with a kick.”

This is a fun evening for everyone and the lighted parade is a wonderful start to the holiday season. Anyone can be in the parade; line up is on Westfield Street at 4:30 p.m. New this year, Marcia Johnson is hoping to meet anyone who wants to dress up his/her pet and be in the parade.

For information, call Sue at 715-228-2401.