Siblings and cousins stopped at the Ugly Cupcake Shop in downtown Wautoma during the Cookie Walk on Saturday, Nov. 26. Pictured are: Tucker Rehbein, 3, Joe Rehbein, Teagen Rehbein, Sawyer Fintak, 8, and Lily Fintak, 11, all from South Milwaukee. The families were in the area visiting their grandparents, Pam and Ken Rehbein.