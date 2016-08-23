60th annual Fireman’s Chicken Bar-B-Q Sept 3

The Village of Westfield Fire Department is again gearing up for their annual chicken barbeque. The 60th annual BBQ will be held on Sept. 3, the Saturday before Labor Day, at Westfield Pioneer Park.

The village firemen and their wives traditionally put out an exceptional chicken dinner and provide a full day of fun for the public.

The tasty meal consists of chicken, a dinner roll, baked potato and/or potato salad, a lettuce salad, cottage cheese, baked beans and coffee or milk. Carryout meals are always available. Serving will begin at 3 p.m. There is a cost for the meal.

