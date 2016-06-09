Wild Rose Kiwanis Car Show breakfast and daylily sale

The Wild Rose Kiwanis will offer a delicious breakfast consisting of pancakes, sausage and scrambled eggs on Saturday, Sept. 17, for the Wild Rose Classic Car Show exhibitors and visitors. Breakfast is available in the air-conditioned Wild Rose Lions Building just south of the village on Hwy 22. Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

During the breakfast, Kiwanis will also be selling special daylilies to area gardeners. One of the Wild Rose Kiwanis members is Darrel Apps, a nationally known daylily hybridizer who ran a specialty daylily nursery in New Jersey until he retired and sold the nursery in 2007.

Apps has given a number of named daylily varieties and selected seedlings to the Kiwanis for a fundraising project. He still plants about 2000 new seedlings annually and eventually ends up selecting one or two of the best for some large commercial nurseries. Meanwhile, some exceptionally good plants are discarded and these, plus some of the increase on breeding varieties, will be sold.

Apps is the hybridizer of several well knows varieties: Happy Returns, Red Hot Return, Pardon Me, Apricot Sparkles, and a number of large tetraploids (most with the prefix Bridgeton), double flowers, and some spider and unusual forms. Many of these are available from large garden catalog companies. He was awarded the American Daylily Society’s top breeder award, the Bertrand Farr Silver Medal, in 2006.

All of the daylily plants will be sold bare-root, with clearly marked labels and planting instructions. Pictures of each daylily will be available for examination.

The breakfast and daylily sale are Wild Rose Kiwanis fundraisers and the proceeds, as always, will be used to benefit the local community.