Wautoma Library to host STEAM workshops

STEAM into the New Year with the Wautoma Public Library and the Waushara County University of Wisconsin-Extension.

Every Thursday starting this January, UW-Extension leader Heidi Hensel-Buntrock will teach hands on projects helping school aged children explore the ideas of Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics. Programs run from 4:30 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and sign up is encouraged.

The line-up is as follows:

• Jan. 5: “From Playdough to Plato.” Create geometric structures from playdough and toothpicks then test out what designs are strongest.

• Jan 12: “Paper Pin-wheels.” Create a pinwheel and learn how wind energy works.

• Jan 19: “Seed Balls.” Create a seed ball (originally used to garden in hard to reach places) and complete an art project with seeds, beans and legumes.

• Jan 26: “Jelly Making 101.” Learn how to make jelly from start to finish and taste jelly with crackers.

For more information, contact the Wautoma Public Library at (920) 787-2988.

