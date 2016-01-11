Plainfield Library to host Gift in a Jar program Nov. 18

The Plainfield Library will be hosting a “Gift in a Jar” program on Friday, Nov. 18 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. The program is for adults and teens and will be a free, fun intergenerational workshop.

The program is sponsored by the Waushara County UW Extension. Family Living Educator Mary Ann Schilling and Family Living Program Associate Taylor will be leading the workshop with nutritional ideas and techniques for dry food in a jar. Mary Ann has told us you will be making two jars. One will be a Wisconsin Love Soup and White Chocolate Cranberry Oatmeal Mason Jar Cookies.

For supply reasons, contact the Plainfield Library at 715-335-4523 if you will be attending or stop in to signup. The deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 16.