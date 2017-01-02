Jerry Apps to host book talk & signing at Patterson Library

Jerry Apps returns to the Patterson Memorial Library in Wild Rose, his hometown library, again on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. to present a book reading and signing for his new work, “Never Curse the Rain: A farm boy’s reflections on water.”

“Never Curse the Rain” is the newest book by Apps, and perhaps his best yet,” said Patterson Memorial Library Director Kent Barnard. “Apps tells stories better than anyone, and this book is full of great little stories, you’ll have an appreciation for water and rain from now on after reading this book.”

The reading will begin at 10 a.m. in the Wild Rose Community Center attached to the library, with a book signing held in the Patterson Memorial Library following Apps’s presentation. Light refreshments will be available.

The Patterson Memorial Libraryis located one block East of Hwy 22, at 500 Division St. in Wild Rose,