Get festive and celebrate the holidays at the Wautoma Public Library Nov. 9 & 17

In our hustle and bustle world, the Holidays can come and go so quickly that we forget to slow down and truly celebrate. Recapture a little Holiday charm this year by learning how to quill your own ornaments and keepsakes. The Wautoma Public Library is offering a Christmas Quilling Class on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m.

Quilling or paper filigree is an art form that involves the use of strips of paper that are rolled, shaped, and glued together to create decorative designs. It’s easy, fun, and relaxing. The class will be led by Judy Nigbor, who will have samples of her own work for you to get inspired by. Due to the limited amount of supplies and tools the size of the class can only be 12 people. Please call the library or stop in to sign up.

Another celebratory event at the library will be a Harry Potter Party on Nov. 17 from 4-6 p.m. If you can’t contain your excitement over the release of the new movie “Fantastic Beasts and How to Find Them”, like we can’t, then fly your brooms to the library. There will be tons of magical fun, games, trivia, prizes, and treats. Wear your best wizarding outfit and get ready to find out which house you will belong to “Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, or Gryffindor”. Special prizes for the best dressed. Enroll today by calling the library at 920-787-2988 or stopping in.

