Pine River Library to offer craft hour & drawing class

Fall is in the air and with all the colors the Pine River Library is holding a Craft Hour for children ages 5-10 years old on Friday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. To register, stop in or call the library at 920-987-5110. The event Halloween Fun will include spiders, bats and pumpkins.

October is the final month for the StoryWalk at Willow Creek Park in Mount Morris, so please get out there soon, it will return in May of 2017.

In November, a very special free 4-week session of Drawing Classes for children ages 5-10 years will also be offered on Thursday evenings at 5 p.m. beginning Nov. 3. Students must be pre-registered to attend. Children will start with lines, move to shapes and build to Pictograph drawings with instructor Nikki Thompson.

The Library also is offering ABCMouse for Preschool through First Grade on the library computers only. Children must be accompanied by an adult to use the online computer program.

For more information on any of these programs check www.pineriverlibrary.org or call 920-987-5110.