Cheap Eats presentation to be held Aug. 31

Learn to stretch your food dollar by attending Cheap Eats! at the Patterson Memorial Library. The Patterson Memorial Library will feature this taste bud tingling program on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 6pm in the Wild Rose Community Center.

Yes, there will be food. “Attendees will make homemade ricotta cheese, then we’ll learn how to mix it and use it for different foods and flavors – ricotta is like a chameleon, taking on the flavors it is seasoned with,” quipped Kent Barnard, Library Director. Adding, “Well have some fruit, some spices and we may try to create mini lasagna rolls as well.”

