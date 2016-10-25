Coloma Library to host Chili Supper on Oct. 27

The Coloma Library Chili Supper will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The chili supper will include two bowls of chili or soup, dessert and a drink. Take out is available. There will be a book sale and a blanket raffle at the event. Blanket raffle tickets can be picked up at any time. Money raised at the event helps pay for the Coloma Library’s Summer Reading Program. Pictured is: Linda Stehling with one of the many tie blankets that will be raffled off.