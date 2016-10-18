Wautoma Public Library to offer free cooking class Oct. 25

Winter may be coming, but according to Laurie Colwin, “to feel safe and warm on a cold wet night, all you really need is soup.” So dread not the approaching cold, instead join the Wautoma Public Library on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5:30 pm for a free cooking class on the ultimate comfort food, “Soups and Stews.”

Former home economics teacher, Linda Welty, will teach you how to make stock based soups, cream based soups, and even fruit based soups. She will demonstrate the basics necessary and provide samples of several tried and true recipes including chicken tortilla soup, cheeseburger stew, and peach yogurt.

Please call 920-787-2988 or stop in at the library to sign up today as space is limited to 25 people.