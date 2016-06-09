Wautoma Library to offer two final summer classes

Make the most of the end of summer with these two new adult classes at the Wautoma Public Library. Using Summer’s Bounty with Linda Welty and Paint Night at the Library with The Traveling Easel.

Using Summer’s Bounty will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 5:30 p.m. Join us for a free cooking class. Learn to make infused oils, vegetable crisps, marinated vegetable salad, potato boats, and inside out caramel apples along with other fabulous recipes. Did you know you can make a delicious pizza crust with zucchini? Sign up today, as space is limited to 25.

Paint Night at the Library with The Traveling Easel is on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. Join us to paint your very own masterpiece. Linda Roberts will guide us through the exciting adventure of putting your creative imagination on canvas stroke by stroke.

All materials are included for minimal fee. The library will gladly provide some refreshments to help with the creative flow. Sign up now, as space is limited to 25. Bring friends and meet new friends.

For more information call or visit the Wautoma Library.