Patterson Memorial Library to host annual Christmas Treasure Sale

Zina Soltis, President of the Friends of the Patterson Memorial Library in Wild Rose promises “a sale full of wonderful Christmas Treasures, delicious bakery items, and used books” on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wild Rose Community Center. Every year, the Friends of the Patterson Memorial Library hold their Annual Christmas Treasure sale in order to raise funds for the library’s special projects and needs. This year, the funds raised will be used to help purchase a 3D printer and cart. The Patterson Memorial Library features a wide range of items to check out – from rubber stamps to cake pans to seeds for your garden and a lot of other things too. Open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays – stop in and check out their collection.