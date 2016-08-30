Marc Anderson art on exhibit at Patterson Library in Wild Rose

There will be a special exhibit of the art of Marc Anderson at the Patterson Memorial Public Library in Wild Rose, through the end of September.

Anderson is a multi-talented and multi-faceted artist, who uses many different media to capture the world on canvas. A graduate of Wild Rose High School, Anderson attended UW-Stout and earned his Bachelor of Science degree. Anderson began working at Valley Fair amusement park near the Twin Cities, and became a caricaturist.

