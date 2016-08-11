Friends of the Hancock Public Library to host annual craft fair Nov. 19

The friends of the library group for the Hancock Public Library invite everyone to attend their annual craft fair which will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Hancock Community Center, 420 South Jefferson Street.

Crafters will be ready for attendees promptly at 9 a.m. and will remain set up until 2 p.m. The craft show will feature holiday decorating items, as well as great gift ideas. Some of the handmade crafts represented will be painted wood, quilted items, crocheted items, jewelry, homemade jams, jellies, salsas, handmade soaps and hand woven shawls.

Holiday items will include Christmas trees, wreaths, swags, towels and ornaments. Of course other creative items will also be for sale. A Party Lite and Thirty-One gifts table will also be available this year.

Door prizes will be drawn frequently so be sure to register when you arrive. There will also be a bake sale with favorite items going quickly, and the library will have a book sale. Coffee, tea and other hot beverages will be available in the morning.

The lunch menu will include choice of barbeque, walking taco, taco salad or hot dog. All funds raised at this event will be used to support activities at the library or cover the cost of unbudgeted items for the library.