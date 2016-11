On Sunday, Nov. 6, the First Lutheran Church in Poy Sippi honored veterans, POWs and MIAs. Bradley Nitzke, Tustin and Bryan Austin, West Bloomfield, along with Mark Austin (not pictured) have restored this 5-ton Army truck along with about 14 other Military Vehicles, which they work on as their hobby. Through the year you will see them at many events such as parades and shows.