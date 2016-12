Coloma/Hancock American Legion member and WWII veteran Bob Barnes with Auxillary member Lucille Vezina unveil the new WWII plaque stone which says, “Hancock WWII Veterans For God and Country,” the stone was added to the display that names all the veterans from the Hancock area who fought in World War II. The stone was placed in Veteran’s Park next to the Hancock Library on Saturday, Dec. 3.