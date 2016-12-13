Wysocki receives Melvin Jones Fellowship Award

The Plainfield Lions Club and the 27B1 District Governor Tom Berendes recently presented Gary Wysocki with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award for his service. The award is the highest form of recognition and embodies humanitarian ideas consistent with the nature and purpose of Lionism. Pictured are: award recipient Gary Wysocki, previous Melvin Jones award recipients from the Plainfield Lions Club: Alex Aschenbrenner, Max Harrington, Jeff Reabe, Robert Barker, Mike Copas and the 27B1 District Governor Lion Tom Berendes.