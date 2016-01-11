Wautoma Rotary to hold Veteran’s Day lunch

The Wautoma Rotary will be hosting their annual Veteran’s Day luncheon at the WWII Memorial Building, Wautoma, on Friday, Nov. 11 at noon.

The Moose Inn catered lunch is provided free to any veteran serviceman/servicewoman. There is a small fee for other guests.

Master Sergeant Jeffrey C. Unger will be the guest speaker for the event.

Please RSVP by November 4th with any local Rotarian or call Peder Culver at 920-570-2872.

Rotary is an international service organization that brings business and professional leaders together to serve youth and community.

Regular weekly meetings are held at noon on Wednesdays at Christianos Pizza, Wautoma.

Please go to www.wautomarotary.com for more details or like our Facebook page.