Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program receives grant funding

The Community Found-ation of Central Wisconsin recently selected the Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program for grant funding.

The Vision 2020 Backpack Nutrition Program provides weekend meals to nearly 140 economically disadvantaged students in three high needs elementary schools. The program is made available to students who qualify for free/reduced lunch programs based on Federal poverty guidelines. During the past school year, 58 percent of Waushara County’s elementary school children were eligible for free/reduced lunch as compared to 43 percent of students statewide. The program helps families meet the nutritional needs of their children.

Meals consist of five to six non-perishable food items and fresh food coupons. Weekend meals are packed for distribution by volunteers at Waushara Industries, Inc. Waushara County’s sheltered workshop. More than 3,500 items of food are sent home with students every month.

