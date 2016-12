Redgranite Lion’s Club recently donated $1,000 to Redgranite Untied Congregational Church Food Pantry. Donations of food items and cash received from participants at Dec. 4 Bingo session were also delivered. Pictured are: Lions members Jerry Sieg, Rose Fink and Gene Fink; and food pantry volunteers: Ronnie Davidson, Skip Nicholas, Barb Peterson, Janet Guell and Rene Ingwalson.