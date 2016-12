Pine River HCE provided decorations for one of the donated trees for the Wild Rose Lions Community Christmas Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 10 and the Special Needs Kids Christmas event on Dec. 14. Pine River HCE members pictured are: Bonnie VanHey, Bev Butzlaff, Donna Anderson, Kay Jeske, Pres. Barb Johnson, Bonnie Deke, Lynda Worden and Judy Wendt.