Master Gardener Training Class begins Jan. 17 for 12 weeks

The Master Gardener General Training Class sponsored by the UW-Extension and Ken William, Waushara County agricultural agent, will begin Jan. 17.

Those who are interested in becoming a certified Master Gardener or learning more about plants, plant propagation, insects, weeds, trees and shrubs, flowers and vegetables are welcome to attend. There is a fee for the class, which also includes one set of materials.

The classes will be held on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Demonstration Room on the lower level of the Waushara County Courthouse, Wautoma. The final session will include a final wrap-up and test session. Many of the sessions will involve speakers from other counties as well as short demonstrations or presentations by current Master Gardener volunteers.

Subjects to be covered in the 12-session General Training Course include: Plant Anatomy and Taxonomy, Plant Processes, Plant Propagation, Plant Nutrition and Soils, Introduction to Insects, Weed ID and Invasive Plants, Pesticide Safety, Tree and Shrub Planting and Pruning, Introduction to Vegetables, Annual and Perennial Flowers, Introduction to Fruits, and Houseplants.

In order to become a Certified Master Gardener, you must participate in the 13-week General Master Training course (36 hours), pass the open-book take-home exam with a score of 70 percent or better, perform 24 required hours of volunteer service, which includes volunteering in public parks and gardens and botanical gardens, staffing Master Gardener booths at educational events, and helping to establish or maintain community gardens.

For further information, to register for the class, contact the UW-Extension office at (920) 787-0416. Registration for the class is limited to 20 people. Payment deadline is Jan. 6.