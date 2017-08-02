Inaugural Ride & Glide Event set for Feb. 18 in Coloma

The Coloma Pathfinders Snowmobile Club will host an inaugural Ride & Glide Event to support winter sports on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Coloma Community Park.

Beginning at 10 a.m. a cross-country ski race/tour will kick off the day, followed by a fat tire bike race at 1:30 p.m. A children’s race will also be held on the ball diamond at noon.

There is a registration fee, which includes a bottomless bowl of chili. There will also be a heated pavilion, hot chocolate, and other drinks available during the event.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.