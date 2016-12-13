Hobbs receives second Centennial Lion pin

Butch Hobbs (center) recently received his second 100th anniversary Silver Centennial Lion Pin. The Centennial Celebration Membership Awards recognize Lions and Lions clubs that contribute to membership growth during the Centennial Celebration. Lions and Lions clubs can earn special recognition based on their efforts in two categories: sponsoring new members and chartering new clubs. Pictured are: Charlie Bell, Butch Hobbs and Paul Fisher, vice president of the Wild Rose Lions Club.

