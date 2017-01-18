Heidi Hensel-Buntrock addresses Wautoma Kiwanis Club

Recently appointed Waushara County 4-H Program Advisor Heidi Hensel-Buntrock spoke to Wautoma Kiwanis members about her new position during their weekly meeting on Jan. 12 at Culvers. Hensel-Buntrock started her new position with the Waushara’s University of Wisconsin-Extension program in November. New members can join anytime, and a few times a year they hold a New Family Night for all new members and their families. For those interested in joining 4-H, contact Heidi Hensel-Buntrock at (920) 787-0416 or email heidi.henselbuntrock@ces.uwex.edu. Pictured with Heidi Hensel-Buntrock is Patrick Nehring, Waushara County UW-Extension community resource development agent and Wautoma Kiwanis member.

