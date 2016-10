These three were the costume winners at the Special Needs Dance, held at the Lion’s Club in Redgranite on Tuesday, Oct. 25: Most Original Costume--Robyn Arnone, Neshkoro; Best Traditional Costume-Tammy Arthurs, Berlin; and Scariest Costume--Adam Gates, Montello. The event was sponsored by the Redgranite Civic Center and the Jakefest organization.