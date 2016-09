The Wild Rose, Redgranite and Wautoma Cub Scout Pack 3650 will be selling popcorn, one of their biggest fundraisers of the year, at StoneRidge PigglyWiggly on three different Saturdays: Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22.

The popcorn is great as a holiday gift for a family member or friend. Join the Cub Scouts at StoneRidge to help support the area youth scouts.