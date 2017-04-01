Coloma Dynamites to host rabies clinic this Saturday

The Coloma Dynamites 4-H Club will be holding their annual Rabies Clinic Fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 7. The event will be held from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Coloma Community Park on South County Road CH, Coloma. Vaccinations will be available for both dogs and cats. The money collected during the fundraiser will benefit both the 4-H Club members and the community.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.