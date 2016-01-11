Caryl Brix and Anna Marie Tornow to speak at Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club meeting

Wautoma Area Christian Women’s Club is extending an invitation to residents regardless of their religious affiliation to savor a delicious lunch at noon on Nov. 14, at Silvercryst, Wautoma.After lunch sit back and enjoy an entertaining program and especially chosen speaker.

Well known Wautoma quilter Caryl Brix will be displaying her “Paducah Quilts.” The quilt show In Paducah, KY is the ultimate place to be when it comes to entering quilting projects for judging and display. Quilt week in Kentucky is a mecca for fibre artists where hundreds of distinctly creative quilts will be on display. Caryl will be bringing 10 of her Paducah quilts and she will give a history of her creation and answer any questions regarding her craft.

Wisconsin Rapids is the home of Anna Marie Tornow and she will speak on the power of words and how she overcame negative control. Anna is a motivational speaker and retired school teacher. She will tell about her amazing transformation from inside out.

